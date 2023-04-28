Shineray has launched an electric bicycle in the Brazilian market that promises autonomy and market value on par with international competitors. The model was named SE-Bike Plus and arrives in the country, according to the company, with improvements compared to the previous version and seeks to combine comfort and design in just one product.

The bike has a 350W electric motor installed in the rear wheel hub that allows it to reach a maximum speed of 35 km/h. For this, the bike has a 7-speed rear derailleur. The removable lithium battery, 36V and 13Ah, with a range of up to 45 km with a full charge, can be fully recharged in a common outlet in 6 to 7 hours.

Tires are mounted on wheels with wide rims, and brake discs are used on both axles for braking. The “motorcycle-type” suspension at the front and the monoshock absorber with external gas reservoir and spring preload adjustment at the rear of the bike, in turn, allow you to face irregularities on the asphalt and even a dirt road, according to with the manufacturer.

The SE-Bike Plus can now be purchased on the domestic market from R$10,900. Only black color is available. With this electric bike, Shineray plans to meet the demands of an increasingly demanding and environmentally conscious public.