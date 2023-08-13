Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 08/13/2023 – 9:00 am

After Shineray launch its motorcycle rental brand in Brazil, the Top Locations, the automaker launched its e-commerce focused on electric vehicles. The list aggregates motorbike, scooters It is bikes. Prices are between R$ 9,190 (Shi-Bike) and R$ 19,990 (She-S).

On the platform, consumers can choose the prompt delivery model, with free shipping nationwide and pay up to 12 interest-free installments on their credit card, factory financing (option for those who don’t have a high limit) and Pix.

According to Thomas Medeiros, the manufacturer’s supply chain director, the movement aims to serve customers across the country, especially where the brand is not present, as well as to increase Shineray’s electric mobility market share in the national market.

“I see that (with the movement) we can grow 200% to 300% in sales of electric models very quickly. We have already started to have a good demand for orders”

Currently, the brand has 35 Shineray Electric stores throughout Brazil, completely focused on this type of product. For Medeiros, the focus of the brand is on expanding the commercialization of electric mobility – different from the combustion part, in which Shineray is more consolidated and has been operating in the country for 18 years.

“Many wanted to buy our products and didn’t have access. Depending on the region, in up to 15 days he receives his motorcycle at home”

With online sales, another detail is technical assistance. The brand claims that it performs a accreditation of companies throughout Brazil.

“Even if you are from a region where there is no Shineray dealership, there will be technical assistance to 100% address any problem with the motorcycle or bike, be it maintenance, overhaul or parts”

The director says that the site covers audiences A, B and C, and electric bicycles are more popular with young people.