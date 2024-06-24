He South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, television host and model Kim Ki Bumbetter known as keyone of the members of the boyband SHINeeis one of the most fashionable K-Pop Idolstherefore, Their presence at a prestigious event such as Paris Fashion Week 2024 is a real treat.. The extraordinary artist, 32 years old, was as special guest at the launch of the spring/summer 2025 collection of South Korean designer Juun.J.

Since his arrival in Paris, France, SHINee’s Key dazzled. Several lucky ones fans had the great privilege of greeting him up close, with a lot of love, enthusiasm and education, which the singer appreciated. Likewise, Minho’s friend, Jonghyun, Taemin and Onew, autographed albums, posts and photocards.

For the launch event of the new collection of Juun.J (in 2007 he debuted his eponymous brand during Paris Men’s Fashion Week to great success), SHINee’s Key wore a elegant black outfit, highlighting his short leather jacket with shoulder padswhich is part of the South Korean designer’s spring/summer 2024 collection.

In an interview for NYLON France, key stated that the garments Juun.J They are very fashionable, “but not too complicated to use at the same time, for those people who do not necessarily know fashion, they touch everyone, that’s why I love Juun.J, I am very happy to be South Korean and “Juun.J is also a South Korean designer.”

It is worth mentioning that the decidedly modern approach to the design of Juun.Jis deeply rooted in his masterful knowledge of classic tailoring, where he breaks down old notions to create new silhouettes. Largely inspired by youth and street culturethe South Korean designer aptly calls this “Street Tailoring.”

On the other hand, on June 26, SHINee’s Key to release new solo single titled “Tongue Tied”With which will present a new image, concept and music. “It will be a little different (from the previous singles), this time I tried to show a chic side, with some rock touches,” he said in the interview for NYLON France, during the Paris Fashion Week 2024 event.

Besides, SHINee key took advantage of his stay in Paris Francefor walk through emblematic streets, taste its gastronomy, visit the Louvre Museum and more. On his social networks he shared several photographs with SHAWOL (fandom name).

