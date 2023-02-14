At the end of August of last year, the South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, rapper, MC and model Kim Ki Bumbetter known in the K-Pop industry as keyone of the members of the sensational boyband SHINee (which emerged in the so-called “golden age of K-Pop”), launched his second solo studio album, “Gasoline”, with an extraordinary retro concept, inspired by movies that he watched during his childhood and they scared him, but nowadays, when he sees them, they are cute, among these, “Friday the 13th”, “Martians Attack!” or “Gremlins.”

Almost six months later, Key made a new solo comebackwith the launch of his second album repackaged “Killer”With which endorses being the “Retro King”. Contains three new songs: “Killer”, “Heartless” and “Easy”, as well as the 11 songs from the album “Gasoline”among these, “Villain” a duet with NCT’s Jeno, “I Can’t Sleep”, “Another Life” and the lead single that bears the same name from the album.

“The second album, ‘Gasoline,’ which Key released in August last year globally, won tremendous interest from music fans, ranking first on iTunes Top Album Charts in 24 regions across the world. Great responses are expected for this repackaged album, which will unfold Key’s broad musical spectrum,” the South Korean record company said. SM Entertainmentwhich launched and represents SHINee.

The title track of Key’s 2nd Album Repackage, “killer”, is an up-tempo dance song, with a retro sound created based on the new wave and synth-pop of the 1980s. A characteristic synth, a rhythmic drum line and various FX sounds, combine to create a dark environment; the lyrics capture the regret and pain that arises from the guilt of cruelly abandoning the lover.

The B-Side “Heartless”is a rock-based dance song that combines energetic electric guitar, heavy timpani, and bass sounds. The lyrics tell a story about the creature created by the “mad scientist”, who appears on the cover of the “Gasoline” album..

SHINee’s Key shows off his style on his new album “Killer.” Photo: SM Entertainment

and regarding “Easy”is a mid-tempo pop song, with a dreamy sound created by the heavy bass, sub bass and 808 drum line and the dramatic development of the string sound, which roars in the second half of the song. The lyrics explain that the saying that it’s easy to pretend to be okay in front of the person you left is a lie.. “Key’s voice, which delicately expresses the deep line of the heart, has a unique charm,” noted SM Entertainment.

In a live Countdown, Kim Kibum He commented, “The album came out after 6 months (of ‘Gasoline’) and it took me a long time to bring you great quality, I’ll be on music shows. It was fun, it was different from what I was used to, I’ll be healthy, I hope you are too.” Be healthy. It feels meaningful to start the year like this and I can’t wait to meet you as it’s so cold, make sure you bundle up when you come to music shows. The album will be out, please listen to it, thanks for watching and I’ll prepare a lot for you “.

Key is one of the most recognized idols in K-Pop. Photo: SM Entertainment

For concept photos, Key displayed a retro style and made use of emblematic artifacts from the 80’s such as the walkman or the rotary phone.