ATLUS announces that the release date of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is brought forward by a week. Originally scheduled for June 21stwill now see the light June 14, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

New images and new information on the story, characters and new demons are also shared, which you can find below.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

At the beginning of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance the player will have to choose between two paths. The story told in Shin Megami Tensei VThe Canon of Creationand a completely new path, the Canon of Vengeancea dramatic story of revenge by the fallen.​

The Canon of Vengeance follows the story of SMTV, but changes drastically in the second half of the game and the outcome will be completely different. It will be possible to enjoy these two completely opposite stories. The combat system, demon fusion and field exploration have been deepened and evolved, with the addition of some new elements. We are happy to give you a real RPG, which can be enjoyed by those who have already played SMTV and also by those who are approaching the saga for the first time.

History

You will be God… A macabre murder scene in modern Tokyo blocks the protagonist's return home, who, after a detour, finds himself buried and unconscious. He awakens in a new Tokyo, an apocalypse-ravaged land now called Da'at. Before the bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges and the two unite to become a powerful being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.

Demons attack humans and try to create a world of chaos. The organization Bethel tries to maintain God's order. Involved in the conflict between the two sides, while traveling in the Da'atthe protagonist meets Yoko Hiromine. With the help of magic, they both take the front line. ​​They will be hindered by the Qadishtufour female demons. “The Key to the Resurrection has been found…” One of the Qadištu, Lilithcalls the protagonist Key to the Resurrection, defining itself”the Oppressed“. What is their purpose? The story of the revenge of the oppressed begins.

Characters

Tao Isonokami (voice: Jeanine Tirado)

“You were already willing to do everything you could to protect someone you care about. I know exactly how it feels.”

Tao is a classmate of the protagonist and is part of the high school lacrosse club. She is kind and thoughtful. She has possessed a strong spirituality since she was a child and she helps the Japanese division of Bethel like “Santa”. Once the protagonist joins Bethel, she gives him support. In combat, as the “Saint” of Bethel's Japanese division, he specializes in healing and support skills.

Yuzuru Atsuta (voice: Mark Whitten)

“There are innocent people who are born into affliction without deserving it, and who can do nothing about it. If that's not proof of how much is wrong with the world, what is?”

Yuzuru is a friend of the protagonist. With a strong sense of justice, he joins Bethel as a temporary unit to fight demons and protect his sister Miyazu. He becomes more powerful after visiting the Da'at with the protagonist, reaffirming his will to fight for peace in Tokyo.​ In battle, he uses the demon summoning program to summon his faithful demonic companion Hayataro.

Ichiro Dazai (voice: Stuart Allan)

“The angel left me an important teaching: you cannot rely on others to implement your justice.”​

Ichiro is a classmate of the protagonist. He has a cheerful personality, but can often be tactless. He gets bad grades and is often seen as “useless” in school. He streams as a hobby and, during a live broadcast, is dragged into the Da'at following the collapse of a gallery. There Bethel recruits him to fight demons, a proposal he accepts because he believes it is a noble cause. In battle he has unique demons as companions, including Aitvaras And Mokoi.

Miyazu Atsuta (voice: Ashlyn Madden)

“I don't want to hurt Tao anymore!”

Yuzuru's younger sister and only relative. Shy and physically weak, she often ends up in the school infirmary. She respects her brother and is afraid of his involvement with the Bethel.

Sahori Itsukishima (voice: Erica Lindbeck)

“Demons are just like people. There are good ones and bad ones…”

Tao's best friend and former member of the lacrosse club. Bullying from her peers left her vulnerable to the demon Lahmu.​

The demons

Naahmah (voice: Kari Wahlgren)

“Cry and despair! Your anguish will transform into the Magatsuhi I crave!”​

One of the four female demons, the Qadištu, also known as the “Mother of Demons”. She is the most sensual and seductive of the four Qadištu; It is said that her beauty enchants not only humans, but also angels and demons.

Eisheth Zenunim (voice: Allegra Clark)

“And now tell me… what part of you do you hate the most?”

One of the Qadištu, who seduces humans and leads them to ruin. In Jewish tradition, it is said to devour the souls of the fallen. Pretending to save them, she attacks the humans and steals their souls.

Agrat bat Mahlat (voice: Cherami Leigh)

“As punishment, may your very existence be lost in darkness.”

One of the Qadištu, she is also the “Queen of Demons”. She is also called the demon dancing on the roof and he seems to wander through the air in his chariot with a horde of harbingers of destruction.

Glasya Labolas

One of the seventy-two demons of King Solomon's Ars Goetia, he has canine features with griffin wings. Author of massacres and murders, he can predict the future and make people invisible.

The game mechanics

Round icons: The battles in this title feature a Turn Icon system. ​The Turn Icon system rewards the player for exploiting enemy weaknesses. By hitting an enemy with an ability they are weak to, your team will gain an additional turn. This simple yet strategically challenging combat system is still in vogue.​

The game also offers various new abilities and elements that expand the strategic nature of battles. Hitting an enemy's weak point increases the number of Turn Icons in the top right corner of the screen, allowing you to perform additional actions! By continuing to hit the weak points correctly you will be able to perform up to eight actions, ensuring victory. There are also several abilities available only to certain demons!

Magatsuhi skills: As the battle progresses, your actions will fill the gauge Magatsuhi. Once the Magatsuhi gauge is filled, you will be able to unleash the Magatsuhi Skill special technique. Magatsuhi Skills have various effects, including dealing damage to enemies, as well as healing and providing support. This title includes more than fifty Magatsuhi Skills, including over twenty new additions to the game, such as those that can only be used with certain demons.​ Each skill has powerful effects, so pay attention to when it might be useful to activate them in battle. In addition to the Magatsuhi Skills already introduced in Shin Megami Tensei V, there are now also skills that can be activated when there is a strong mythological relationship between two demons or when there are demons of the same alignment in the team!

Unique abilities: In this title, each demon has its own special passive ability, called a unique ability. There are unique abilities that increase the power of Attack abilities, provide powerful effects when a particular demon is present, or are useful for conversations with Demons. Demon combinations allow you to engage in more strategic battles.

Blessed melody : When active, increases your team's power if all allies exploit the enemy's weakness with Light abilities.

: When active, increases your team's power if all allies exploit the enemy's weakness with Light abilities. Four Heavenly Kings : When summoned with a demon that has the unique “Four Heavenly Kings” ability active, their abilities are enhanced.

: When summoned with a demon that has the unique “Four Heavenly Kings” ability active, their abilities are enhanced. Demonic mediation: When active and if a demonic negotiation has failed, your demon companion will step in to mediate the conversation.

Conversations: When a demon attacks you, it may be possible to talk to it and, depending on the case, recruit it as an ally.​ Each demon has a different personality and preferences. In this title, more variations have been added to the conversation, to deepen the interaction. Demons have different temperaments and personalities. If you know how to negotiate with them skillfully, they will become your excellent support companions. Certain negotiations may be interrupted by an allied demon on your team, triggering a unique interaction. Enjoy special conversations between like-minded demons! Discover conversations related to the relationship between demons. Some demons will even surprise you with quizzes. Show off your knowledge to amaze them!

Guest characters: As the story progresses, human guest characters may join the team and participate in battles. They can fight and use items just like allied demons. Leverage your companions and demons to gain the advantage in battle.

Consecutive battles: After defeating an enemy demon, a new demon may appear and continue the battle. Even in a series of battles, you can receive Macca, XP and bonus items upon victory. The more demons the protagonist discovers, the more likely a series battle will occur. It is also a good idea to aim for a large bonus by engaging enemies gathered together in combat.

Source: ATLUS via PLAION