There Game Rating and Administration Committee South Korean has published a classification for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeancethe already rumored “complete edition” of the title ATLUS already available on Nintendo Switch. According to the description provided by the rating board, the title would include some improvements and additional content.

This is not the first time that there has been talk of a complete edition for this title, rumors have been going on since June 2023. Shin Megami Tensei V launched on November 12, 2021 on Nintendo Switch.

At the moment the Korean rating board has removed the rating of the stock.

Source: Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea Street Gematsu