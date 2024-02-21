It had already been in the air for a few days, and now we finally have confirmation: Shin Megami Tensei V come back with Vengeancea new edition with additional content and a new chapter of the story.

Published November 2021, Shin Megami Tensei V it had already arrived on Nintendo Switch as an exclusive but is now ready to return in its Complete Edition with a new chapter of the story, also on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC. Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance will be released on June 21, 2024.

Shin Megami Tensei V tells the story of an alternative Tokyo, a post-apocalypse wasteland known as Da'at. Demons are everywhere, and only the help of a powerful being known as Nahobino can help our protagonist.

Although the new chapter of the game may be very interesting for players who have already experienced this story on Nintendo Switch, what really seems to drive fans of the saga crazy is the fact that it is now also arriving on other platforms.