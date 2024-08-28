The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount on a copy of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for Nintendo Switch and Xbox (One and Series X on the same disc). That’s 43% off the latest low price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The lowest recent price (specifically for the Switch version) is 55.90. The recommended price for this version of the game is €60.99. The current price is the best ever and, above all, the game is back on sale after several days of unavailability. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What game is Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
We are talking about a turn-based role-playing game of the famous SMT series. We control a character who is able to take control of demons, who fight in his place with their own unique abilities. It is a game with a dark plot, a slightly disturbing atmosphere and full of conflicting and tragic choices.
There Vengeance version of Shin Megami Tensei V is the complete one, with a series of additional contents that were not present in the base game initially released only on Nintendo Switch.
