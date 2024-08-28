The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount on a copy of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for Nintendo Switch and Xbox (One and Series X on the same disc). That’s 43% off the latest low price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The lowest recent price (specifically for the Switch version) is 55.90. The recommended price for this version of the game is €60.99. The current price is the best ever and, above all, the game is back on sale after several days of unavailability. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.