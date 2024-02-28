Sharing an extended version of the game's debut trailer online, ATLUS announces that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance it can be pre-ordered starting today in both physical and digital versions. The title will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Windows Store from the next one June 21st. Digital pre-orders on Nintendo Switch will be available soon.

Anyone who pre-orders the game will receive two sets of “Sacred Treasures”, which will help players during their journey through the Da'at. This set includes the “Shiny grenade”, which deals a small amount of damage to enemies, and the “Haraedo bead” which recovers HP for all allies. Both can be used without limits in combat.

We remind you that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance it can be appreciated by longtime fans and those approaching the series for the first time. At the beginning of the game, players will have to choose between two narrative paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei VThe Canon of Creationor the unpublished Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic revenge story introduces new characters, a new area to explore and a new dungeon. Furthermore, this new chapter in the series offers a more accessible gaming experience, an improved combat system, new experiences with demons and greater exploration of the field. Let's see the extended trailer below.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Extended Trailer

Source: ATLUS via PLAION