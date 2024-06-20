Famitsu has published the not yet definitive data relating to weekly sales of video games and consoles in Japanwhich on the software front show a clear improvement domain of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeancewho also manages to give a bit of a push to PlayStation in a market now largely controlled by Nintendo.

As we have seen, sales at the launch of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance were notable, and at home this obviously recorded excellent results, placing in first, second and seventh position respectively in the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PS4 versions.

It should also be noted that this is essentially a new version of Shin Megami Tensei V, a game that has already been available for some time for Nintendo Switch, so Atlus has still managed to establish itself on the market on the same console with an operation similar to that seen with Persona 5 Royal.