Just as it had already been leaked a few days ago, Atlus has confirmed through the new NintendoDirect that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance It is a reality, and it will be available on June 21, 2024. This enhanced version will feature a never-before-seen story, new sections, and an expansion that fans are sure to love.

Likewise, it has been confirmed that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Atlus