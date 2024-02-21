After the rumors of the previous days, ATLUS he officially announced Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. This new version of the fifth chapter will be available starting starting June 21st on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

There are not many details released about it, but we know that we will be able to discover one inside new storyventuring into new settings and getting to know Demons not present in the original thus broadening the gaming experience.

We leave you with the announcement trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

UPDATE [21/02 – ore 16:37] – Some new details about the game have been released. At the beginning of the adventure you will be able to choose between “Canon of Creation“, or the plot already seen in the vanilla version of the fifth chapter, or “Canon of Vengeance“, that is, a plot that will start in the same way but in which we will find many differences compared to the original. These two paths will offer the player not only a different gaming experience, but also totally different endings.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Announcement Trailer

Follow the path of Creation or Vengeance in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance™arriving June 21st With a new story and a new gaming experience, the beloved RPG is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam family of consoles Milan, 21 February 2024 – Today ATLUS announced Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeancearriving June 21, 2024 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam family of consoles. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeancethe new chapter of the saga, will make players experience the events of Shin Megami Tensei V in their entirety, with a new unpublished story. Massively expanded with new areas, demons and music, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance offers a more accessible gameplay experience, an improved combat system, new demon experiences and greater field exploration. Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch family systems (physical only), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox Series . Subscribe to the SMT newsletter on the official website HERE to stay updated on news and developments of the game. Watch the trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance: https://youtu.be/j-HGSCsInIc When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's path home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He finds himself in an apocalypse-ravaged wasteland called Da'at. But before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and the two unite to become a powerful being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance it is a full-fledged RPG, which can be appreciated by long-time fans and those approaching it for the first time. At the beginning of the game, players will have to choose between two narrative paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the previously unreleased Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic tale of revenge introduces new characters, an enigmatic host of demons called Qadištu, new locations and a map to explore. Furthermore, the original combat system of Shin Megami Tensei V which fuses demons and exploration, has evolved and expanded in this new chapter. Title Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Release date June 21, 2024 Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam. Price $59.99 / €59.99 / £54.99 Languages JP, EN, FR, IT, DE, ES, CH-S, CH-T, K, BrP, RU, PL, TR Copyright ⒸATLUS. ⒸSEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is a registered trademark in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo, SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI and SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI V: VENGEANCE are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.

Source: ATLUS via PLAION

