ATLUS has released a beautiful new gameplay trailer dedicated to Shin Megami Tensei V, the highly anticipated fifth numbered chapter of the historic RPG series coming to Nintendo Switch from the next November 12.

Along with the trailer, the company also presented us with the various special editions that will be released in the West:

SteelBook Edition Pre-order the game in one of the participating stores and receive the exclusive SteelBook! (while supplies last) Fall of Man Premium Edition This special edition contains: Shoulder bag (measures 6 “x 11.5”, inspired by the protagonist’s school uniform)

SteelBook

Demon Handbook (hardcover, A5 format, over 100 pages)

Two CDs with the soundtrack

Collector’s box

Below you can instead admire the new trailer of the game!

Shin Megami Tensei V – Gameplay Trailer

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu