ATLUS brings on the net a third introductory video dedicated to the various demons of Shin Megami Tensei V, which puts the new in the spotlight Fionn mac Cumhaill. Are you curious to make his acquaintance? Before leaving you in his company, we want to remind you that the release of this fifth numbered chapter of the historic RPG series will arrive in Europe next November 12 as an exclusive Nintendo Switch!

The protagonist is a student who is attending the third year of high school in Tokyo. His life is quiet and peaceful, with days spent mostly inside the Jouin Academy.

One day he and his friends are returning home via the Shinagawa Station, but due to a murder in the surrounding area, the station was closed to passersby. The protagonist will thus find himself crossing a tunnel in search of one of his friends, who has separated from the group. Unfortunately for him, however, the tunnel will collapse causing him a brief loss of consciousness. Upon awakening he will find himself in a Tokyo completely in ruins…

Here he will be attacked by a mysterious creature, a Demon. As he tries to escape, the protagonist will hear a voice tell him: “Take my hand if you don’t want to die“. As the hands come together, a strong glow has enveloped their bodies which begin to merge between them. The merger gave birth to a forbidden creature, the Nahobino.

After defeating the demon with his new powers, the Nahobino will start wandering in the deserted Tokyo that has taken the name of Da’at. This mysterious place is dominated by the presence of demons and gods in constant struggle for supremacy. But what happened in Tokyo? And what is Nahobino really? In search of the truth and with the future of the world in his hands, the protagonist will find himself in the heart of the battle.