The full-bodied Nintendo Treehouse aired recently forE3 2021 also offered us a new and very interesting gameplay of Shin Megami Tensei V, title coming up Nintendo Switch from the next November 12.

Below we offer a quick introduction to the game, followed by the new gameplay video!

In Shin Megami Tensei V, the next installment of the hit RPG series Shin Megami Tensei, you play as a high school student who must rely on his new powers to traverse a demon-infested land, using an order-based system. While demons are formidable adversaries, some can turn, through negotiation, into helpful allies who will fight alongside you in this dying world. What will your fate be?

Nintendo Treehouse Gameplay

