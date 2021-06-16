ATLUS has updated the official website of Shin Megami Tensei V, releasing new details about the game’s story and protagonists. But that’s not all, the software house has in fact released another 25 minutes of gameplay dedicated to the title, and you can find them at the end of the article. But first let’s find out all the news together.

Shin Megami Tensei V – Details

The protagonist is a student who is attending the third year of high school in Tokyo. His life is quiet and peaceful, with days spent mostly inside the Jouin Academy.

One day he and his friends are returning home via the Shinagawa Station, but due to a murder that took place in the surrounding area, the station was closed to passers-by. The protagonist will thus find himself crossing a tunnel in search of one of his friends, who has separated from the group. Unfortunately for him, however, the tunnel will collapse causing him a brief loss of consciousness. Upon awakening he will find himself in a Tokyo completely in ruins…

Here he will be attacked by a mysterious creature, a Demon. As he tries to escape, the protagonist will hear a voice tell him: “Take my hand if you don’t want to die“. As the hands come together, a strong glow has enveloped their bodies which begin to merge between them. The merger gave birth to a forbidden creature, the Nahobino.

After defeating the demon with his new powers, the Nahobino will start wandering in the deserted Tokyo that has taken the name of Da’at. This mysterious place is dominated by the presence of demons and gods in constant struggle for supremacy. But what happened in Tokyo? And what is Nahobino really? In search of the truth and with the future of the world in his hands, the protagonist will find himself in the heart of the battle.

Protagonist

A third year high school student living in Tokyo. After a tunnel collapses under his feet, he finds himself in the mysterious world of Da’at.

Aogami

voice actor: Toshiyuki Morikawa

A mysterious man who appears in front of the protagonist when he is attacked by demons. After taking the hand of the protagonist, the two will merge giving life to the forbidden creature known as Nahobino.

Nahobino

Forbidden creature born from the fusion between the protagonist and Aogami. It can use paranormal abilities capable of rivaling those of demons. His decisions will be chosen by the protagonist, while Aogami will only be a guiding voice.