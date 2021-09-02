ATLUS has released many new features dedicated to the story, characters and gameplay of Shin Megami Tensei V, coming in November.

Among the details released by the software house we find the return of classic systems such as negotiation with the Demons and the possibility of merging them to create more powerful ones, but also the new growth system of the protagonist. There will also be space for the presentation of three characters: Shohei Yakumo, Nuwa And Abdiel. Let’s find out all the news together.

Shin Megami Tensei V – New

It was 1992 when the first chapter of Shin Megami Tensei was released to the world. Its dark narrative characterized by anarchist themes was something not common for the time and, thanks also to the innovative combat system in which you could ally with demons and gods and take them with us on the battlefield, the franchise managed to become a cult phenomenon. It also served as a springboard for sagas like Devil Summoner and the highly acclaimed Persona.

Now, in 2021, the new chapter of the franchise will allow us to live a unique gaming experience thanks to an innovative and modern graphic sector combined with the classic features that have made the saga famous.

Shohei Yakumo

voice actor: Tomokazu Sugita

Mysterious man who will put a spoke in the wheel to the protagonist as he advances in the Da’at. He proclaimed himself “exterminator of demons”, But his motives remain totally shrouded in mystery. His only travel companion is Nuwa, which is itself a demon.

Nuwa

voice actress: Ayana Taketatsu

Deity of Chinese mythology. He worked with Yakumo since his childhood to be able to complete a goal shrouded in mystery. Compare the protagonist without any warning or any sense of pity.

Abdiel

Archangel in command of the main branch of Bethel. Stiff and inflexible, she uses her immense power to eradicate all those who threaten Bethel’s safety. She is a fervent devotee to God, and is committed to defending his orders at any cost.

Game system – Negotiation

We will be able to talk to the enemy demons and convince them to become our allies. Each Demon will have its own personality and traits, and in this fifth chapter there will be completely new character patterns. Furthermore, demons’ temperament is said to be influenced by the moon, particularly in the phases of the full moon and new moon. It will be difficult to deal with the demons and convince them, but only by trying our luck will we be able to succeed.

In addition, having certain demons in our party will give rise to special conversations with the enemies we meet. Some creatures in fact have connections in their own mythology, and will be able to recognize each other.

Game System – Mergers

Thanks to the fusion system we will be able to combine two different demons to create a new one. There will also be the Reverse Fusion, in which we will first see the final result and then we will be able to choose which demons to sacrifice to obtain it, the Special Fusion, in which we will be able to merge up to four demons to create even more powerful creatures, and the Elemental Fusion, which will allow us to evolve or devolve the demon into one of his own family. Thanks to the merger we will also be able to transfer the skills that we find most useful to a new demon.

Game System – Evolution of the protagonist

As we explore the Da’at we will be able to find the Essences, spiritual nuclei imbued with the power of demons. These can even be given to us by specific demons, for example Pixie may decide to give us her essence. By fusing the protagonist with an essence we will be able to customize the skills he will learn and his elemental affinities. We will also be able to use them on the Demons of our party and modify their abilities.

In the Da’at we will then be able to obtain the Glory, manifestation of divinity. We can spend this currency to learn Miracles within the World of Shadows. Miracles are said to have the power to change the laws of nature, and their skill will come to our aid during battles, negotiations, mergers, and even stat growth.