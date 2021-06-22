Fans of the JRPG genre mark the date on the calendar: November 12 could knock on their door a new, exclusive Collector’s Edition license plate Atlus. The Japanese house has, in fact, formalized the contents of the most luxurious edition of Shin Megami Tensei V, while showing a new video dedicated to the gameplay of the game.

In this new apocalyptic adventure, a student awakens in a dystopian and upset Tokyo by the end of the world as we know it. Merging with a mysterious figure, he will begin to fight the demons that haunt the area, to wage a mystical battle between mythical gods and tyrannical demons.

The new chapter of the saga seems to proceed on the thread of tradition, innovating the fighting with the Press Turn Battle System, a direct evolution of the classic battle system of the series.

The collector’s edition, entitled Fall of Man Premium Edition and rich in content (in addition to the game, steelbook, artbook, soundtrack on CD, collector’s box and backpack), will be available at a price of 119 dollars at Amazon.com, Game Stop and Best Buy, for the US market; plans for Europe have not yet been confirmed.

Source: Official site of the game