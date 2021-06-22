Shin Megami Tensei V was announced more than four years ago, and after a long wait, fans of this series will finally have the opportunity to enjoy this demonic adventure next November. If you are one of those who are not satisfied with only your physical or digital copy, You will be glad to know that two special editions will be available with the launch of this title.

The first of these is the steelbook edition, which, as its name implies, only offers us the base game with a metal case to store the small cartridge at a price of $ 59.99 dollars. With this, A Premium Edition will be available, which costs $ 119.99 dollars, and where we also find:

-The soundtrack on two discs.

-Manual of demons.

-Shoulder backpack.

-Collection box.

The best thing about this is that these editions will be available in the West. Although at the moment there is no list in Amazon Mexico, you can already pre-order on the official Atlus site. In case you want only have the digital edition, You will be disappointed to know that there are no additions this time around, and you will only have access to the base game this way.

Shin Megami Tensei V It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 12, 2021.

Via: Atlus