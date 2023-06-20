Diandong Langke Lu XunChinese forum user A9VG known for his cryptic world-related leaks Playstationhinted that soon there will be an announcement of Shin Megami Tensei V Complete Edition.

In the past this leaker has predicted announcements related to the release date of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubiconthe announcement of Hayarigami 1-2-3 Packof the mode God of War Ragnarok New Game+of the PlayStation, Xbox and Windows versions of Monster Hunter Riseof the release date of the “Ambition” trailer by FINAL FANTASY XVIthe date of the Silent Hill Transmission and more.

According to the clues disseminated by Xun, the announcement could take place in conjunction with theAnime Expo 2023 or with the concert Shin Megami Tensei 30th Live: Band of Shadowswhile ATLUS said not to expect big announcements during the concert. The full version of Shin Megami Tensei V may come to other platforms like Playstation, Xbox and PC.

More details on the cryptic leak are available at Gematsu.

Source: Diandong Langke Lu Xun Street Gematsu