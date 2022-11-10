Shin Megami Tensei V turns one year old on Nintendo Switch and reaches 1 million copies sold on the Nintendo platform, with Atlus that, for the occasion, has published a celebratory illustration that celebrates the first anniversary.

In the image we see Masayuki Doi in three-quarter plastic pose, which perhaps seems to indicate Shin Megami Tensei V’s first year, against a background of flowers.

Shin Megami Tensei V, celebratory image of the first anniversary

Beyond the birthday, the really thing to celebrate for Atlus and Sega, however, is above all the result recorded on the market, truly remarkable.

One million copies only on Nintendo Switch, for a game with a particular structure like this, is in fact an excellent result, which perhaps suggests the possibility of a continuation of the series in question on the Nintendo console.

Conversely, Soul Hackers 2 has shown subdued sales, although Sega hopes to be able to make up for it in the long run. In any case, the question makes possible a continuation of Shin Megami Tensei on Nintendo Switch or perhaps even on other platforms, although on these is perhaps Persona the franchise on which the company wants to focus.

In any case, to learn more about the game in question, we refer you to our review by Shin Megami Tensei V, in which the title was excellently rated as one of the best in the series in question, definitely worth trying.