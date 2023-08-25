Recently, several companies have chosen to release the soundtracks of their games on online music platforms, but this is more about streaming, since they have been sold online for a long time. And now, the one who has the most interest in bringing the musical themes to the people is Atlus, something that we already saw with the saga Person.

Through a tweet it is mentioned that all the music of the saga of Shin Megami Tensei will be available to listen from August 31, 2023. That includes Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and more. This follows the 30th anniversary of the franchise, since at the time a special chest was released with all the soundtracks of the physical games.

Distribution of music from the series. The songs included in the 30th anniversary CD-BOX released the other day, Digitally distributed as a new album for each title! August 31 Launch on every music distribution site. There is a fallback URL for some subscriptions in the response. We’ll be featuring each title every day, so please look forward to it!

Here is the album list:

–Shin Megami Tensei (SFC Version)

– Shin Megami Tensei (Mega CD Version)

–Shin Megami Tensei II (SFC Version)

–Shin Megami Tensei If… (SFC Version)

–Shin Megami Tensei NINE

–Shin Megami Tensei IV

–Shin Megami Tensei IV FINAL

–Shin Megami Tensei III and V

Remember that you will be able to consult all these topics, you will be able to find them on your platform of interest.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: I really prefer to have the Mp3 soundtracks downloaded, but it’s still a good option to bring it to these platforms. All things considered, they are extremely decent compositions.