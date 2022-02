The Nintendo 3DS is a console that was fertile ground for role-playing games, especially those made in Japan. Due to the above, Atlus made an interesting move so that the fourth installment of the main line of its star saga of RPGs, came exclusively to the portable. In our new video we review the sensational, Shin Megami Tensei IVconsidered by many to be one of the best representatives of its genre in all of history.