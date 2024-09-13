An update to the goals of Steam For Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remasteruploaded and then removed on September 10, appears to have leaked the plans for ATLUS for the release of a remastered collection that would contain Shin Megami Tensei Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army and its sequel Shin Megami Tensei Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddonoriginally released on PlayStation 2.

The title could be announced during the Tokyo Game Show of this year, which will take place from 26 to 29 September, given that SAW And ATLUS they showed a space dedicated to three titles not yet officially announced. We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Source: SteamDB away Gematsu