These are in addition to the copies of the original edition of the game released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in November 2021, which had reached 1 million by April 2022. Atlus says that overall sales now exceed 1.6 million copies in total a truly excellent result for a series considered somewhat niche in the West.

Initial sales of Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance they are doing very well, as confirmed by the official data announced this morning by Atlus, which talks about over 500,000 copies purchased in the first three days of launch which took place on June 14 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

A reissue packed with content

The excellent numbers of Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance were also confirmed by the latest sales ranking in the United Kingdom which sees this re-release in first place. Of course, we are not in a particularly rich period of releases, but it must still be said that Atlus’ JRPG has managed to establish itself on evergreen games and for a mass audience such as EA Sports FC 24 and Paper Mario The Millennium Portal.

For those who don’t know, Shin Mengami Tensei 5: Vengeance is a Japanese role-playing game with turn-based combat in which we can recruit a large number of demons who will fight alongside us, as we explore a post-apocalyptic world against the backdrop of a conflict between gods and demons. Compared to the original 2021 version, Vengeance introduces a new alternative story, several changes to combat and gameplay, new demons to recruit and areas to explore, dramatically increasing the already excellent longevity offered by the game. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance.