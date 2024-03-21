This is not a big change, but in an industry that has accustomed us to rather substantial postponements and delays, it is news that comes as a bit of a surprise and will certainly make all those who are waiting for this new version of the original release happier. as an exclusive on Nintendo Switch.

The particular Japanese role-playing game, belonging to the historic Atlus series, is now expected to arrive on June 14, 2024 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

In an extremely rare move these days, Atlus and Sega have announced a move of the release date Of Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance which will therefore come out in advance compared to what was previously reported, although only by a few days.

News and characters

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengance, a scene from the game

After the launch in 2021 and 1 million copies sold by the original Shin Megami Tensei 5 on Nintendo Switch, Atlus offers a revised, corrected and expanded version with this Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance, which also arrives on all other platforms.

In addition to a general rework of the graphics and gameplay, the peculiarity of this version is the presence of two different paths: the Canon of Creation which essentially takes up the story already present in the original, and the Canon of Vengeance which instead represents a completely new element.

This last “canon” takes us into a dramatic story of revenge for the fallen, which starts from a first part similar to the original narrative but changes drastically in the second half of the game, therefore representing something totally different even for those who have already completed the original on Nintendo Switch.

On this occasion, Atlus also presented the main characters of Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance, visible in the gallery below.

This is Tao Isonogami, a mature and protective girl, always ready to defend others and who joins the protagonist once they enter Bethel, Yuzuru Atsuta, a friend of the protagonist and with a strong sense of justice, the other classmate Ichiro Dazai, joking and Gascon but quite skilled in combat and then his little sister Miyazu Atsuta and the fragile Sahori Itsukishima.

To learn more about the game, we refer you to our special with all the news from the Nintendo Direct for Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance.