Atlus released a long in-depth video dedicated to Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeancethe re-release of the JRPG arriving on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series abundant load of news which could convince even those who played the original to purchase.

As also explained in our special, Vengeance features compared to the original two main campaigns, Canon of Creation and Canon of Vengeance. The first basically allows you to experience the same adventure as the original Shin Megami Tensei 5, while the second is an alternative story which from about halfway through the campaign takes a completely different turn which will involve a new character, high school student Yoko Hiromine, the she-devils led by Lilith, leading to a completely different ending.

It will be possible right away to choose whether to tackle the Canon of Creation or Canon of Vengeance campaign, so that those who have already played the original title on Switch will be able to start this alternative story straight away.