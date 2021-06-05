Shin Megami Tensei 5’s release date and gameplay details have leaked ahead of an expected appearance at Nintendo Direct during E3.

PersonaCentral.com spotted the Japanese website for the Nintendo Switch exclusive RPG briefly listed an 11th November 2021 release date, alongside story and gameplay information.

This information is expected to be revealed officially during the Nintendo Direct on 15th June, given all previous Shin Megami Tensei 5 information has been announced during Nintendo events. The Shin Megami Tensei 5 trailer released last July is below:

THERE MAY BE SPOILERS AHEAD.

According to the website (with translation from Gematsu), the game’s main character is a high school student who wanders into another world called “Da’at”. The student fuses with a mysterious man and becomes a forbidden being called “Nahobino”. Da’at is a desert world where gods and demons are at war. There are demons the size of mountains and giant birds that flap their wings in the sky, apparently.

“Da’at is an uncivilized land where powerful demons will attack you,” the website revealed. “The protagonist is in pursuit of the truth and will pave the way forward. Use various means to move forward, including developing the power of the Nahobino, and sometimes even employing the powers of evil.

“The end of the game will diverge in many ways. What future awaits the decisions you make …?”