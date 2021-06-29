Shin Megami Tensei 5, the new episode of the Atlus series coming to Nintendo Switch, is the protagonist of a gallery by images unpublished, which illustrate the characters and scenarios that we will find in the game.

Available starting from November 12th also in the Steelbook and Premium Edition, Shin Megami Tensei 5 will project us once again in a post-apocalyptic scenario, in the middle of a clash between gods and demons.

“The ambitions of God and men collide in the midst of the horror of a dying world. Neither man nor demon, the newly born Nahobino must decide together with his friends what is worth saving … and prepare to sacrifice all the rest. “, reads the official website of the game.

The protagonist of Shin Megami Tensei 5 is a student of Jouin High School who one day finds himself in a gallery that suddenly collapses and wakes up in the middle of a desert, attacked by demonic creatures.

Saved by a mysterious human figure, he merges with him and acquires extraordinary powers, becoming the Nahobino. Against the backdrop of a devastated world, he must restore order and defeat powerful enemies.