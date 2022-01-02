The Nintendo Switch game has managed to establish itself as the best-selling installment of the saga.

The Shin Megami Tensei franchise and its spin-offs are going through a true golden age, Persona 5 Strikers has already managed to sell more than 1.3 million copies worldwide, while the latest installment of its main saga, Shin Megami Tensei V, has closed the year with more than 800,000 units sold.

It has exceeded the sales of its previous delivery in less than two monthsSome figures that position the delivery of Nintendo Switch as the most successful of the main saga, managing to exceed the 600,000 units sold that Shin Megami Tensei IV achieved two years after its launch, in less than two months. The data has been shared in a report published by Famitsu, which has been echoed Nintendo Everything.

SMTV exceeds 800,000 units soldWe also learned that Atlus has big plans for 2022, a year that they have defined as “challenging” and for which they are already preparing the launch of a new game. Shinjiro Takada, product manager of the company, promised that this new title would be fundamental for the company, encouraging us to be attentive to their next announcements.

The latest installment of the JRPG franchise has not only been a bestseller, it has also garnered rave reviews with a proposal as addictive as it is challenging. Remember that you have available our analysis of Shin Megami Tensei V, where we tell you why this demanding Nintendo Switch title has been for us JRPG of the year.

