The communication machine of Shin Megami Tensei 5 with the announcement of E3 2021 has officially started. Now that Nintendo has revealed the release date of this highly anticipated role-playing game, Atlus has the freedom to publish all the material it has available to the game. For example in these hours he is presenting some of the demons that we will meet in the game with specials video.

The video at the head of the news is the one dedicated to Amanozako, a childish-looking demon, which, however, should not be underestimated. Below, however, we present the video of Fionn mac Cumhaill a sword-wielding warrior inspired by Irish mythology.

The last demon presented, for now, is Jack Frost, iconic ice spirit, very recognizable in its Shin Megami Tensei / Persona style version.

Shin Megami Tensei V will arrive exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 12, 2021.