Atlus has released a short trailer with press quotes of Shin Megami Tensei 5, a Japanese role-playing game released exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In reality, a few months have passed since its launch, but it’s always nice to go back to mentioning an excellent title like this.

As we said, the trailer is really short and shows some sentences taken from the most positive reviews of the game, interspersed with very short gameplay sequences, which show above all the combat system.

If you want more information, read our review of Shin Megami Tensei 5, in which we wrote:

Shin Megami Tensei V is not a groundbreaking JRPG, he does not aim to transform the genre nor to renew the iconic Atlus series. While winking at new players with an unprecedented roster of difficulty levels and various upgrades, it remains an extremely long and challenging title, all centered around micromanagement, exploration, and the dry but rewarding combat system. Net of some technical flaws, Shin Megami Tensei V is a great game, but it is not Persona: if you are approaching the series after playing Persona on some other platform, keep in mind that these are similar products in appearance, but profoundly different in atmosphere and narrative. And it is perfectly possible that you will enjoy this even more.