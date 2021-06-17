In these hours Atlus has begun to start the marketing machine of Shin Megami Tensei 5. Immediately after the presentation during the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, the Japanese publisher broadcast a long live in which many new gameplay videos of the game were shown. From these it is possible to see the combat system, mergers and much more that we will find in the game.

The live broadcast was clearly intended for the Japanese audience, by far the most interested in this fifth chapter. Despite the language barrier You can see lots of gameplay details such as demon negotiations, battles, some spells and several more generic exploration scenes.

All concepts quite familiar to fans of the series. It is very interesting to see how the heroes first acquire their powers. In this case we see the name heroine Sophia to become acquainted with his abilities and thereby become capable of controlling demons.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 will arrive on November 12, 2021 on Nintendo Switch.