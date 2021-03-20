Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster launches on 25th May, Atlus has announced.

That’s for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam priced £ 44.99. If you pre-order the £ 54.99 Digital Deluxe Edition you get access to the game four days early on 21st May, Atlus said.

Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster spruces up the original 2003 PlayStation 2 RPG – aka Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer’s Call in Europe – with new models and backgrounds. It also has the new “merciful” difficulty setting, which makes the game easier. There’s suspend save, which lets you save your progress whenever you need, voiced audio that lets you choose between Japanese and English VO, and an alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha. Also expect fixes and patches implemented since the Japan release.

Of note: the Chronicle Pack, which adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series, is available in the base game for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions, but it’s a separate free DLC for the Steam version.

According to Atlus’ note to press, the Maniax Pack, which adds Dante from the Devil May Cry series, is locked behind the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Dante’s inclusion in the original PS2 RPG spawned a meme after European publisher Ghostlight slapped a big old “featuring Dante from the Devil May Cry series” sticker on the box – despite the gun-toting demon-hunter playing a minimal role in the story. The idea, clearly, was to make the niche Shin Megami Tensei RPG more appealing to western PS2 owners who likely knew who Dante was.

Also included in the Digital Deluxe Edition is the Mercy and Expectation map pack, which adds Little Master’s Mercy and Master’s Expectation.