Nippon Ichi Software has released a terrifying new trailer for Shin Hayarigami 3, which will arrive in Japan next July 29.

As previously anticipated, the central theme of the game will be urban legends, and this is also reflected in the new trailer released by the software house. The focus of the video, which you will find at the end of the article, is in fact the legend according to which it exists a damn camera capable of transporting the unfortunate who use it in the photos taken …

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Shin Hayarigami 3 will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the game you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Shin Hayarigami 3 – Cursed Camera Trailer

Shin Hayarigami 3 – Overview Third chapter of the horror franchise dedicated to the scariest “urban legends”, The title will implement some of the mechanics already seen in previous chapters going to improve the narrative experience for a creepy result. The graphic aspect of the title has been made even scarier. Not only will we find the CG artwork seen in previous chapters, but these now they will be animated to immerse the player even more in the horror atmosphere of the title. Among the urban legends present in the third chapter we will find: The woman in the cracks – urban legend according to which a woman with a fragile body hides between the cracks in the walls and between the cracks in the furniture, remaining motionless to look at us. This legend is said to have been going on since the Edo period.

– urban legend according to which a woman with a fragile body hides between the cracks in the walls and between the cracks in the furniture, remaining motionless to look at us. This legend is said to have been going on since the Edo period. The human stew – urban legend that an elderly man died in solitude while taking a bath in the tub, and when he was found his body was so decomposed that the water looked like stew

– urban legend that an elderly man died in solitude while taking a bath in the tub, and when he was found his body was so decomposed that the water looked like stew The demonic doll – dolls have always been at the center of urban legends, and among them we also find the story of the ghost of “Mary-san”.

– dolls have always been at the center of urban legends, and among them we also find the story of the ghost of “Mary-san”. Ryoumen Sukuna – history of folklore and urban legend according to which a mummified body with two heads and different limbs was found after demolishing an ancient temple. Everyone involved in the find began to suffer from mysterious illnesses or to suffer unexplained accidents. As in the previous chapters of the saga, every time we investigate a case we will have the opportunity to choose whether to approach it from a scientific point of view or whether to opt for the path of the occult. Is it a man-made accident or a supernatural force? Only by taking both paths will we be able to find out how things really went.

