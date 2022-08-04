Shinnosuke’s vacation will kick off on August 11 with an adventure rich in activities.

This month of August will be very important for Shin-Chan and his family. Not only Hiroshi Nohara, father of Shinnosuke, you will finish paying the mortgage on your housebut will also premiere a promising new video game on PS4 and Nintendo Switch which according to a leak will arrive within a few days.

Shin-Chan: My summer with the Professor – The infinite week, full name of the adventure in Spain, will be available for purchase through the eShop this coming August 11, or at least that confirms a promotion from the Nintendo store that shared today fellow Eurogamer. In said announcement, the price of the video game is also seen: €39.99, €35.99 if purchased earlier.

The date has not yet been confirmed through the official channels of the video game, but it is expected that an announcement will be made in the next few hours. Moreover, last Friday a tweet from the video game profile already advanced important news.

Shin-Chan: My Summer with the Professor – The Infinite Week was presented by surprise in a Nintendo Direct exclusively for Japan, and since then it has only added followers with each trailer and image of the adventure. In fact, as of June 28, it had already sold about half a million copies in JapanNow it will be necessary to see if the fervor aroused in networks translates into sales in the West.

Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation is presented as an action and adventure video game where we accompany this famous animation character on his vacation, doing all kinds of activities and investigating a mystery of the place. Those who want to go deeper can read a complete preview of the Shin Chan game that has made half the world fall in love with Sergio Bustos.

