The Japanese edition of Nintendo Direct today saw the announcement of a new title based on the IP of Shin-chandirect sequel to “Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation” which we told you about in our review. It’s about Crayon Shin chan: Sumi no Machi no Shirocurrently scheduled only for Japanese territory and due out this winter.

This sequel, set in a castle full of activities to carry out, will be much larger than the previous title and varied in terms of gameplay. Let’s admire it in the announcement trailer.

Crayon Shin chan: Sumi no Machi no Shiro – Announcement Trailer

Source: Nintendo Direct JP