He NintendoDirect today in Japan included the announcement of Shin-chan: Shiro of Coal Towna completely new title for switch. This game is scheduled to arrive in Japan sometime this winter, and a global release has also been confirmed.

In Shin-chan: The Castle of Coal Town, Shin-chan and the Nohara family visit the city of Akita. The game shows the life of Shin Chan full of diverse experiences with Shiro as he travels between two worlds: the real world and a mysterious city.

With familiar characters, unique plot-stirring characters, and detailed graphics and environments, Shin-chan: Shiro of Coal Town can be enjoyed by a wide range of gamers of all ages, from fans of Shin Chan to players who want to experience a large-scale story.

A prologue video and the theme song recording have also been shared, and you can watch both below.

Editor’s note: What good news for Shiro-chan fans! These are the type of games that, in my youth, never left Japan, I’m glad things have changed.