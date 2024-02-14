The latest issue of the magazine Weekly Famitsu presents three reviews for as many titles arriving in Japan and the rest of the world.

The first of them is Mario vs. Donkey Kongcoming soon Nintendo Switch at the same time worldwide the next February 16: the Nintendo title earns a score of 32 out of 40or an 8 from all four editors of the magazine.

The second title is instead Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town, sequel to the first “Summer Vacation” also released in our area. The new adventure of Shin-chan was rewarded with a 33 out of 40, or three 8s and a 9 from the editors of Famitsu. The title is coming to Japan this month and at an unspecified date also in the West.

In the end, Yohane the Parhelion: NUMAZU in the MIRAGE you earn a 31 out of 40, or three 8s and a 7. The adventure starring the idol of Love Live! will arrive on February 22nd worldwide.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu