Neos And hand they announced the release date for Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Townthe second title that sees the crossover between the series Summer Vacation and the famous anime of Crayon Shin Chan. The title will be available in Europe from next October 24th on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam at a price of €39.99 for the Nintendo console and €29.99 for PC. The latter version will be available at the launch price of €26.99 until November 7.

The physical edition of the game will be released by Limited Run Games with pre-orders starting this fall. Check out the trailer with the release date below.

Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town – Trailer

Source: neos Street Gematsu