The long-awaited game is already available on the hybrid console and will arrive later on PC and PlayStation 4.

Shin Chan: My summer with the teacher – The infinite week has become, almost by inertia, one of the most anticipated releases of the month. The game confirmed its premiere on Switch for this Thursday, August 11 and, as it is already available for download in the eShop, a new trailer has been published that you have on these lines.

In the official video published on the YouTube channel of Nintendo Spain we see less than two minutes of images of the game while we are narrated with a voice in Spanish the premise of the game and everything we can do in it, such as becoming a errand boy in a store, fishing or being a newspaper reporter.

Coming later to PC and PlayStation 4“The Nohara family is staying for a week at Misae’s childhood friend’s house in Asso, Kumamoto, during Hiroshi’s business trip to Kyuushuu. At Kumamoto Station, on the way to Asso, an eccentric stranger delivers a strange camera that he himself has designed Shin chan, on the condition that he shares his impressions of her with him”, they tell us from Nintendo.

“Shinnosuke enjoys his summer vacation running around the beautiful fields and surroundings with the camera he was given. It doesn’t take long for him to make new friends while catches creatures it has never seen in Kasukabe and help the townspeople,” reads the official description.

Although today it opens on Switch, Shin Chan: My summer with the teacher – The infinite week It won’t take long to arrive on PC and PlayStation 4, since its launch is scheduled for this month of August. If you want to know everything you can do with Shin Chan, I invite you to read the special article on the game that I myself published in this house when we learned of his arrival in our country.

