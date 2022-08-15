According to the product page on the PlayStation Store, Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journeynew title taken from the universe of Shin-chanwill come up PlayStation 4 the next 25 Augusttwo weeks after the release of the version Nintendo Switch.

The game should come up instead Steam and Epic Games Store between August and September.

We report below the premise of the game taken from the page on the PlayStation Store.

A new adventure from Kazu Ayabe, the creator of the My Summer Vacation game series! During Hiroshi’s business trip to Kyushu, the Nohara family moves for a week to Ace, Kumamoto, at the home of a childhood friend of Misae’s.

While in the Kumamoto station, heading towards Ace, a strange character gives Shin chan a special camera of his own invention, as long as Shin chan offers to try it out for him.

Shinnosuke enthusiastically ventures among the wonderful fields and mountain landscapes of Asso, taking the camera he has just received with him. He spends his time capturing creatures he had never seen in Kasukabe and helping the people of the city. In a short time he also makes new friends!

But … why do the new friends look so much like his kindergarten classmates ?! One night that Shinnosuke had gone out to get a breath of fresh air, he came across a giant creature illuminated by the glow of the moon. Beside, a strange man is laughing …

But isn’t that the same old man from the station who gave us the camera?

He is Professor Akuno, and a series of strange events have begun since his meeting …

Source: PlayStation Store Street Gematsu