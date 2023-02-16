Limited Run Games has announced the opening of pre-orders for the physical edition of Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey For Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (here our review) intended for the North American market. Bookings will start next February 21st for the standard and for the Collector’s Editionwhich will include a copy of the game, the original soundtrack, an acrylic stand, a pin and two postcards.

There are no details regarding the version intended for the European market.

Following an encounter one summer night while on vacation, more and more strange things start to happen around Shinnosuke… Pre-orders for the physical version of Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation launch on Tuesday, 2/21. Learn More: https://t.co/vMi2vT1kx0 pic.twitter.com/Pkqfp58Zaw — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) February 14, 2023

Source: Limited Run Games Street Gematsu