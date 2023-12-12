In the letter published by the Israeli newspaper “Jerusalem Post” on Tuesday, Bar considered that “the goal of the war is to remove the rule of evil from the Gaza Strip,” as he put it.

The Shin Bet chief criticized Guterres for “equating the Hamas attack (on Israel on October 7th) with the Israeli operation in Gaza,” referring to the violent Israeli bombing and the ground operation inside the Strip.

The relationship between Israel and the United Nations became tense following the October 7 attack, and Israeli officials accused Guterres of siding with Hamas.

The ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip for weeks has killed more than 18,000 people and injured about 50,000.