The defrocked schema monk Sergius (Nikolai Romanov) stated that he wouldn’t come to the session of the diocesan court docket on September 7, the place the query of his excommunication from the church can be thought of.

His consultant, Vsevolod Moguchy, stated on the Vkontakte web page that he couldn’t be on the assembly as a result of he was feeling unwell because of the emotional shock he was experiencing after he realized in March concerning the measures taken by the diocese towards the unfold of coronavirus in church buildings.

“In view of the unexpectedness of the invitation, I don’t have time to organize detailed solutions to the Church Courtroom to all of the questions raised,” added the consultant of Sergius.

He requested to postpone the assembly of the Church Courtroom for one more date.

We’ll remind, the confessor and founding father of the Sredneuralsky nunnery, schema-monk Sergiy, was faraway from sermons on the finish of April after he started to say in them that the COVID-19 pandemic was invented.

In early July, the court docket fined him 90 thousand rubles for disseminating false data. He was additionally discovered responsible beneath the article “Incitement to hatred or enmity, in addition to humiliation of human dignity” and was fined 18 thousand rubles. On the finish of Might, Sergius was banned from serving, later the church court docket defrocked him for violating the priestly oath, this court docket verdict was accepted by the patriarch.

The cleric is threatened with excommunication as a result of he disobeyed the choice to deign and continued to carry out divine companies. He should additionally reply questions on his accusations towards Metropolitan Kirill of Yekaterinburg and Verkhoturye.