‘I previously said I won’t work with Sunil Grover’ In an exclusive conversation with our colleague ‘ETimes’, Shilpa said that she is planning to leave the show and has given the news to the makers. Shilpa says, ‘Shoemakers have told me many lies. We are working here for 12-12 hours. Artists are being exploited here. But there is no question. We were told that there will be shooting only two days a week, but shooting is being done here every day. I had already told the makers that I would not work with Sunil Grover, but I was also lied to him.

Shilpa said – the makers lied to me Sunil Grover will be seen in the character of ‘Bhendi Bhai’ in the show. Shilpa further said, ‘I had already told the showmakers that I will do this show on the same condition, I do not want to work with Sunil Grover. It was hidden from me that Sunil is in this show. Later when I came to know, he informed me about the entire cast of the show and said that none of my acts will be with Sunil Grover. but that did not happen.’

‘I can’t stand back and clap’ Shilpa says that she is never given a script. She says, ‘When Sunil Grover is there, you can’t do your job properly. As soon as Sunil Grover arrives in the set and frame, he takes full action. this is wrong. I can’t stand applause like a clown in the crowd in the name of Comeback. They are saying that this is Shilpa’s comeback while I am standing behind in the crowd. I have also told all these things to the production house. My fans will be disappointed by this. I haven’t even seen an episode of the show yet, so how can I consider it my Comeback show.

‘Policeman stopped me at night’ Shilpa says that the shoot takes place from 7 am to 11 pm on the set. this is wrong. According to the guideline, the shoot should take place from 7 am to 7 pm. Shilpa also mentioned an incident with herself. He told, ‘One day I was returning from the film to finish the shoot at 11:20 in the night. A policeman stopped me and asked what are you doing here. I told her that I am coming to shoot, so she told me that the shoot ends at 7 pm. You were partying till 11 am. I was taken aback. I cannot work under such circumstances. ‘

‘Everyone is upset, but no one is speaking’ Shilpa also said that according to the concept of the show, Sunil ji will see us acting. Shilpa says that she was against this concept, because Sunil Grover is a talented comedian and it is not right to waste her. But something else is happening on the set of the show. Sunil Grover is doing the same. No one is getting a chance to work in front of them. The rest of the comedians have the same condition, but they have worked with the production house before, so they are not talking about it.

‘I can’t work like this’ Shilpa also mentioned the problem of eating and drinking on the sets. Shilpa told that the production house orders food from outside. But when we order something online and order it, our bills are not filled. Shilpa says that every artist associated with the show is working hard. But nobody is getting a full chance. She has clearly told the makers and the production house that she does not want to be a part of the show and wants to end it on a good note.

Comedy show ‘Gangs of Filmistan’ has been in controversy even before it started. The show is to be telecast from 31 August with veteran actors like Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde, Sanket Bhosle, Siddharth Sagar and Upasana Singh. But before that ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame’ Shilpa Shinde has erupted. She has not only spoken about quitting the show, but has even told the makers that she cannot work with Sunil Grover. Sunil Grover, who disappeared from the small screen after an altercation with Kapil Sharma, is making a comeback from the show.