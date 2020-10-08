Having a great time with the family in Corona. Recently, she was posting posts related to her daughter. Now he has introduced the fans to his son Vian’s school project. Its special thing is that his son has dedicated this project actor.

Projected to dedicate the true hero

Shilpa Shetty has posted, Vian’s school project which is dedicated to a true hero Sonu Sood. We take great care of what happens around children. This was confirmed further by seeing Vian’s recent school project. The topic of the project was the people who brought some changes. I was watching what happened in the past months and praising how my friend Sonu Sood is helping the needy from selfless baw.

Shilpa is proud of her son Vian

At the time when people are scared homes, they put the pain of others before their feelings. The way he served the migrant laborers settled in Vian’s mind. So he worked on his animated video, which he has done concept, dubbing, editing, writing, in praise of his hero. I am very happy to share this with you all. This is a proud mummy moment. (Remember that he is only 8 years old) Sonu Yeh for you.