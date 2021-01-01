Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra post funny videos on social media. This time you will not be able to live without smiling after watching his video. In this video, Raj Kundra is singing and his daughter Samisha is mimicking. This video is very cute. It has seen more than 1 lakh fans in 20 minutes and is being liked a lot.

Samisha did not like Raj’s song?

Raj Kundra posted this video, which has been shared by Shilpa Shetty on Instagram. Shilpa has captioned the video, reduce anxiety, sing more songs. Samisha Shetty Kundra says Raj Kundra you should stop singing.



Shilpa’s daughter is born with surrogacy

Shilpa Shetty gives birth to Samisha with surrogacy. She has told interviews about the pregnancy related to her pregnancy. He kept the daughter’s face hidden from the media for a long time. But suddenly one day pictures of his daughter were captured by paparazzi’s cameras. Shilpa does not forget to show love for her daughter on every celebration from Daughters Day to Diwali. He told this Diwali that he has also worshiped daughter along with Lakshmiji.

