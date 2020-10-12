Increased weight due to pregnancy Shilpa had gained almost 32 kg during her pregnancy. He was very ashamed due to his weight and due to this he stopped going out of the house.

Did not expect Talking about her pregnancy weight, Shilpa said, ‘I thought she would gain about fifteen kilos in pregnancy, but my weight had doubled. At the same time, after the birth of the son, 2 kg weight was increased. Shilpa told that she could not understand how this happened?

How much weight to gain The definition of healthy weight is different for every pregnant woman. There is no single number that can be called true for pregnancy weight. It is believed that too much or too little weight gain is not good for both mother and child. How much weight gain in your pregnancy affects your health after delivery. It can also affect the health of the child when it is large.

Focus on BMI Weight gain during pregnancy depends on how much your weight was before getting pregnant. Body fat is called BMI, depending on your length and weight. This shows how much your weight gain is right.

How much weight should increase in pregnancy If your BMI is less than 18.5 (underweight) before pregnancy, then you can gain 13 to 18 kg during pregnancy. At the same time, if your BMI is 18.5 to 24.9 (normal weight) then your weight should increase by 11 to 16 kg. Having a BMI (overweight) of 25 to 29.9 is right to increase the weight of 7 to 11 kg in pregnancy. If a woman has a BMI of 30 (obese) or more before conceive, then her weight should be increased by 5 to 9 kg.

When is over and under weight Being overweight before pregnancy increases the risk of problems like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure in women. There may also be cesarean delivery. At the same time, if you were underweight, it is important to gain weight during pregnancy, because if it is not so, the baby may be born smaller than normal.

Which parts increase weight During pregnancy, the increased weight is divided into different parts of your body. The baby weighs about 3 to 3.6 kg. Breasts are also increased in pregnancy, which weigh 0.5 to 1.4 kg. Uterus weighs 0.9 kg, placenta 0.7 kg, amniotic fluid 0.9 kg, increased blood volume 1.4 to 1.8 kg and fat store 2.7 to 3.6.

