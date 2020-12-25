Shilpa Shetty has shared a cute video on Christmas, in which she is seen enjoying a virtual party and holiday with family members. In this video, Shilpa is seen dancing with her daughter Samisha.

While Bollywood stars are celebrating Christmas, posting different types of pictures on social media, Shilpa Shetty has celebrated it virtually. In this video, Shilpa is seen dancing with husband Raj Kundra and son Vian and daughter Samisha.



In this video of Shilpa Shetty, the faces of all the members of the family along with dancing creators have been morphed and in the video Samisha has caught the attention of the people. This is the first time on Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram when she has shown the face of daughter Samisha to fans.

Sharing this video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, ‘I am enjoying virtual Christmas. Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday. ‘ While sharing this dance video, he has hoped for positivity and safe travel for the coming new year 2021.